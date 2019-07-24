Gemini Shippers Group Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance 1

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-24 22:42:00

Gemini Shippers Group, a leading shippers association, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), an organization dedicated to developing best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation industry. BiTA’s members include Descartes, Daimler, FedEx, SAP and Uber Freight among dozens of other global brands. Gemini will bring its deep expertise in ocean contracting, a carrier track-and-trace integration and rate audit to the Alliance and help develop blockchain-based solutions for the industry.

Blockchain is a technology that enables the identification and tracking of transactions digitally, as well as the sharing of this information across a distributed network of computers. For the transportation industry, blockchain enables more effective tracking of goods and freight across the supply chain. Blockchain will allow transportation and logistics companies to operate in a more seamless and transparent manner. It can also help to create new revenue streams and value for customers by enabling a system of completing transactions, tracking shipments and managing fleets.

“Blockchain technology can transform the supply chain by introducing greater transparency, innovation and efficiency,” said Patrick Duffy, BiTA’s president. “We are fortunate to have member companies like Gemini Shippers Group, which have experience with blockchain applications. Gemini will help the Alliance develop additional blockchain standards for the transportation industry.”

“Gemini’s partnership with BiTA, and the opportunity to work alongside other global industry leaders in transportation, logistics and supply chain, will allow us to engage in the development of blockchain standards used in such transportation activities as track-and-trace, smart contract management and freight rate reconciliation and payment,” said Ken O’Brien, Chief Operating Officer at Gemini Shippers Group. “By helping to develop a common framework and standards with other Alliance members, we will promote broad adoption of this disruptive digital technology for transportation and logistics and accelerate the use of it in our operations – bringing value to our members and carrier partners.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.