GasLog, Greek Shipping Leader, Chooses Powerful BASSnet Software

GasLog Ltd (‘GasLog’), the leading global provider of LNG shipping services, has purchased BASSnet’s end-to-end crew management software in a fully Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for its office and fleet of 36 vessels.

The deal covers BASSnet HR Manager (Crewing), Work & Rest Hours and Training & Drills modules, the BASSnet Crew Portal ‘self service’ mobile app, and integration with travel companies for travel arrangements. BASSnet’s rich functionality was essential to clinching the deal. The Greek industry leader was also impressed by BASSnet’s competence management and travel logistics features.

“BASSnet’s end-to-end process flow is of high value for holistic crew management,” says Mr. Konstantinos Karathanos, Chief Operating Officer at GasLog. “As BASSnet can be used across multiple devices from desktop to tablets to mobile, it provides a seamless workflow for all users, from ship staff to office personnel, seafarers and for travel logistics. BASSnet SaaS, securely hosted in the Microsoft Azure environment, allows users access anytime and anywhere. The self-service BASSnet Crew Portal mobile app also brings great benefits. We can now directly involve crew, even when they’re on the move, for effective management of the crewing processes.”

The BASSnet Crew Portal is a powerful app for the crew to view and maintain data on personal information, training activities, sailing schedules, travel arrangements, costs, claims, license, and certificate expiry, and check compliance information.

“BASSnet makes crew management processes efficient end-to-end,” notes Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “Using our web-based system, office and ship staff can easily engage in two-way interaction for real-time benefits onboard and ashore. We optimize and simplify crew management.”

“BASSnet HR Manager will certainly bring GasLog higher efficiency and productivity, by streamlining our crew management processes,” says Mr. Jose Milhazes, Business Process and Innovation Manager.

The BASSnet HR Manager SaaS-solution provides significant benefits including simplified crew management processes from the initial planning and competence management to the crew changes, travel logistics, and remote access to crew details.

The system’s Cloud hosting significantly cuts hardware administration time and costs. GasLog also expressed confidence in BASS, a leading maritime ERP solutions provider for over 25 years, to provide expertise and full professional services to implement the project on time and on budget.

This deal marks an important Greek partnership for BASS Software. The top maritime solutions provider is determined to expand its presence in Greece and is dedicated to serving the Greek market moving forward.

