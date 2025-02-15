GasLog and Propulsion Analytics Collaborate for Digital Engine Management

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Gaslog, an international owner, operator and manager of 35 LNG carriers and 1 FSRU, has selected Propulsion Analytics, a leading marine performance software provider, to develop a customized version of the Engine Hyper Cube® platform tailored specifically for GasLog’s fleet. The platform will be enabled by Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight cloud infrastructure.

The bespoke platform builds on Propulsion Analytics’ core Engine Hyper Cube® application, which performs continuous engine performance analysis using high-frequency data from onboard engine sensors. This data is seamlessly integrated via Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight Vessel-to-Cloud infrastructure, building on the success of the existing infrastructure onboard the vessels since the agreement in 2022, when Gaslog connected its entire fleet to Vessel Insight. By synthesizing continuous engine performance analysis with insights from various other data sources, the platform enables improved engine condition assessment, optimizing performance and supporting data-driven engine maintenance decisions.

The primary objectives of this advanced platform are:

• Enhancing Engine Availability: Developing advanced diagnostics and predictive maintenance strategies to improve vessel reliability and reduce engine downtime.

• Optimizing Fuel Efficiency and Minimizing Environmental Impact: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions through improved engine performance.

• Data-Driven Predictive Maintenance: The coupling of continuous engine performance monitoring, prognostics and optimized operation with long-term statistics and reliability-based engineering principles will lead to a more flexible overhauling planning, in line with LNG carrier trading profiles and dry dock schedules.

“This novel platform marks a significant step forward in our efforts to provide advanced software tools which improve operational performance and reduce maintenance cost. Our engine diagnostic expertise combined with the extensive operational experience from GasLog and the continuous data from the KDI Vessel Insight platform, are a key enabler towards sustainable and efficient maritime operations.” said Panos Kyrtatos, CEO of Propulsion Analytics.

“Our new digital engine management platform paths the way for the realization of our long-term strategy of engine lifecycle maintenance optimization. With such tools developed from Propulsion Analytics and enabled through Kongsberg Digital, we can target from one hand increased plant reliability and from the other the optimization of the total cost of ownership of our assets, thus maintaining our commitment to operational excellence for a sustainable future” said Lampros Nikolopoulos, Asset Integrity Manager, GasLog.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in boosting operational efficiency and reliability across Gaslog's fleet. By combining the strengths of Vessel Insight's cloud infrastructure and Engine Hyper Cube capabilities, we are delivering technology for superior performance monitoring and fault detection. This collaboration underscores Kongsberg Digital's commitment to providing innovative digital solutions that enhance maritime operations, supporting GasLog's mission to maintain the highest standards of efficiency and reliability across their fleet, says Kim Evanger, Director of Ecosystem P&A at Kongsberg Digital.