Galveston Establishes College Endowment for Maritime, Trade Scholarships

[By Galveston Wharves]

The Galveston Wharves is investing in the future of the maritime industry by establishing an endowment at Galveston College to fund maritime-related degrees and trades. Initial funding of $40,000 came from sponsorship proceeds from the Port of Galveston’s bicentennial celebration in 2025.

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said, “As one of the Gulf Coast’s leading deepwater ports, the Port of Galveston and its port partners depend on a strong pipeline of skilled professionals to sustain and grow our maritime economy. This endowment reflects our commitment to helping the next generation gain the education and training they need to work in this critical industry.”

The Galveston College Foundation will manage the funds to benefit students pursuing maritime-related degrees, such as global logistics and supply chain management, and technical certifications such as welding and ship fitting.

Port bicentennial proceeds also funded an endowment for maritime scholarships at Texas A&M University at Galveston.

The Galveston Wharves held a ceremonial signing for the Galveston College endowment with members of the Galveston College Board of Regents and Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees at a scholarship benefit luncheon on May 22.

Jeff Patterson, chairman, Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, said, “The board is proud to support Galveston College students pursuing careers in the maritime industry. Developing local talent strengthens our community and the regional maritime economy.”

College President W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D., added, “Galveston College is grateful to the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees for this investment in our students and the future of the region’s maritime workforce. This endowment will help open doors for students pursuing high-demand careers in maritime industries and skilled trades that are vital to the economic success of Galveston and the Gulf Coast. We are proud to partner with the port in developing the next generation of skilled professionals who will help keep this industry strong for years to come.”

Galveston Harbor is a major economic engine with a $7.3 billion economic impact and almost 24,000 direct and indirect jobs. Galveston’s maritime industry supports a wide range of businesses and jobs, including ship pilots, ship crews, barge and tugboat crews, union workers, shipping stevedores, ship repair workers and shipfitters, onshore cruise staff, truck drivers, railroad workers, construction workers, administrative staffs and many more.

Wharves Board Vice Chairman Willy Gonzalez added, “I’ve seen firsthand the impact scholarships can have in helping Galveston College students achieve their dreams. It means a great deal to me and my family to see the port develop the next generation of maritime workers. We’re grateful to the dozens of port anniversary sponsors whose contributions made this endowment possible.”