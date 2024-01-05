Gail Bulfin Named Seafarers’ House Business Leader of the Year

[By: Seafarers' House Port Everglades]

Seafarers’ House is pleased to announce that Gail Bulfin, Senior Vice President - Investor Relations for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Broward County’s economic development partnership, has been selected as our 2024 South Florida Business Leader of the Year.

Bulfin will be honored at the 2024 South Florida Business Leaders’ Luncheon hosted by Cliff Berry, Inc. and Total Marine Solutions to benefit Seafarers’ House. Julie Berry, CBRE Marina & Shipyard Investments, is Chairing the event that will take place April 25 at Lauderdale Yacht Club.?

Honorees for the South Florida Business Leaders Award are selected by their peers. Acknowledged leadership, entrepreneurial background, philanthropic contributions to the communities where they live and work, as well as long-term contributions to the success, diversity and breadth of the South Florida business community, are all considerations for this award.

Bulfin has a close connection to the community. She directs the Port Everglades Action Team along with her partners from the Port Everglades Association and the Broward Workshop, designed to educate the business community on the Port and to advocate for federal and state support.

"Gail plays an instrumental role in the collaboration between the Port and business communities and her efforts have resulted in accomplishments that ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth in South Florida,” stated Jennifer Stewart, Executive Director of Seafarers’ House.

The 15,000 sq ft. Seafarer’s House officially opened November 2023, and includes a meditation garden, expanded recreation areas, a custom store for personal items and other essentials, space for training, meetings and professional development, and an indoor/outdoor café so mariners can enjoy a hot meal.

“Port Everglades is an economic powerhouse for Broward County, and the Seafarers’ House cares for the thousands of hardworking men and women who keep the ships moving in and out of the port,” said Bulfin.

Bulfin joins the ranks of distinguished previous honorees including recipients such as Dodie Keith-Lazowick, President and Managing Principal of KEITH, Peggy Nordeen, CEO of Starmark International, Inc. Bob Swindell, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance: Bob Moss, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Moss & Associates; and J. David Armstrong Jr., former President, Broward College.

The annual luncheon is a fundraiser for the mission of Seafarers' House. Tickets are available for $125. Various levels of event sponsorships and tickets are available by visiting www.seafarershouse.org or by calling 954-734-1580.