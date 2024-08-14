GAC Spain Expands to Port of Huelva, Paving Way for Spain’s Energy Future

[By: GAC Spain]

GAC Spain, a leading provider of shipping and logistics services in the Iberian Peninsula, has opened a new office at the Port of Huelva, enhancing its support for customers within the country’s shipping and energy sectors.

The opening of GAC Spain’s newest office strategically positions the global ship agent to serve its existing dry and liquid bulk customers, as well as gas carriers at Huelva, with a suite of specialised services. These include ship agency, husbandry, bunker fuels, customs clearance, crew change support and freight services, especially ship spares logistics.

Expansion of its footprint to Huelva comes after the ship agent opened an office at the Port of Algeciras, Spain’s largest port, in November 2023 to cater to vessels passing through the Strait of Gibraltar and support Spain’s growing green energy sector.

"As development of infrastructure for both green hydrogen and renewable energy continues to gain momentum in the south of Spain, our presence in both Huelva and Algeciras become increasingly vital for supporting our customers,” says Sergio Delatorre, Managing Director of GAC Spain.

"We are committed to supporting our ship owner and ship management customers wherever they go. Now, with enhanced capabilities, we are better placed than ever to serve them in true GAC style, leveraging our global reach and local knowledge to support their strategic goals,” he added.

Huelva’s green credentials

The Port of Huelva, among the top ten Spanish ports in terms of port traffic, saw an impressive handling of over 7.8 million tonnes of goods from January to March this year, a 7.71% increase from the previous year. The total movement of bulk liquids surged by 9.16% to over 6 million tonnes during the same period, positioning Huelva as a key energy hub for both conventional and renewable fuels. The port is the second biggest port in Andalusia, trailing only Algeciras, where GAC Spain has its head office.

Part of the Andalusia Green Hydrogen Valley – Spain’s most ambitious renewable hydrogen project and one of the largest in Europe – the Port of Huelva plays a pivotal role in Spain’s energy transition. The €3 billion (US$3.2 billion) project, spearheaded by Spanish energy giant CEPSA, aims to accelerate the shift towards sustainable energy with the construction of two green hydrogen production facilities in Palos de la Frontera in Huelva, and San Roque in Campo de Gibraltar, Cadiz. These facilities will have a combined electrolysis capacity of 2GW, capable of producing up to 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually. Their construction will also enhance the production of 2GW of biofuels and derivative products such as green ammonium and methanol, supporting the decarbonisation efforts of CEPSA customers in the manufacturing and heavy road transportation sectors.

In addition, the port’s Sustainable Cold Logistics Hub, a cutting-edge initiative, is designed to enhance energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of logistics operations. Described by the Port Association as an “innovative circular economy project”, the hub utilises residual cold from the LNG port terminal to power refrigerated storage facilities within the port. This system optimises energy usage and significantly lowers operational costs, achieving up to 50% savings in energy expenses for the port’s users. This initiative reinforces the port’s role as a key player in Spain’s logistics and energy sectors.