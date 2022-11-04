Future Proof Shipping Selects Ballard Fuel Cells for FPS Waal

Future Proof Shipping (FPS) has selected Ballard Power Systems to provide PEM fuel cells for the retrofitting of its second inland container vessel, the FPS Waal. Once the project is complete, the vessel will operate emissions-free, powered by green hydrogen fuel.

Powering Technology

This agreement will see the 109,8 x11,40 x 3,53 m FPS Waal receive six FCwaveTM modules. As a result, the vessel will have a fuel cell capacity of 1.2 MW. As the world’s first DNV type-approved fuel cell module for marine applications, FCwaveTM uses proven technology from Ballard's heavy-duty module platform to deliver reliable performance, high power density and favourable economics.

Green Hydrogen

The retrofit is a similar project to that undertaken on FPS' first vessel, FPS Maas, which is expected to be sailing on green hydrogen by the end of 2022.

Powering Innovation

In order to sail 100% emissions-free, the vessel's internal combustion engine will be removed and a new zero-emissions propulsion system, including PEM fuel cells, hydrogen storage, battery packs and an electric drive train will be installed. Following the retrofit, the total amount of installed power will be approximately 1200 kW and the vessel will have a cargo capacity of 200 TEU.

The power capacity, size and design of the propulsion system for the FPS Waal are being optimized to handle the higher energy consumption rates on the Rotterdam to Duisburg section of the Rhine.

Future Proof Shipping has already been in discussions with several cargo companies interested in shipping their containers emissions-free on this route and who are aiming to move a large part of their sea cargo to inland water transportation. The retrofit of the FPS Waal is supported by funding from the FLAGSHIPS project and the ZEM Ports NS project.

FLAGSHIPS Project

In order to bring its second zero-emission container vessel to Europe's waterways, FPS joined the FLAGSHIPS consortium. The European innovation project is aiming to take zero-emission waterborne transport to a new level, bringing together key industrial players to share knowledge and expertise.

“A key benefit of joining the FLAGSHIPS consortium was getting the opportunity to work with world-leading technology companies like Ballard. Teaming up with Ballard for the provision of our fuel cells gives us the equipment and expertise we can rely on and together we are blazing a new trail towards zero-emissions inland shipping for all.” Dirk de Jong – Project Manager, Future Proof Shipping.

Within the FLAGSHIPS project, FPS is also working with other partners, such as naval architect LMG Marin, and project coordinators VTT. The companies are collaborating to complete the engineering, fuel cell provision, and safety studies required for the vessel’s approval, applying and further developing the existing regulatory guidelines.

