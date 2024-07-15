Fugro Supports Compas & C Teleport Integration for Better Travel Management

[By: C Teleport]

C Teleport, the world's leading maritime travel automation platform, has announced a new integration with Compas, a crew management system software by Ocean Technologies Group. This integration aims to enhance efficiency and accuracy in managing crew travel, providing greater flexibility and control to maritime operators.

Addressing crew travel challenges

Efficient crew travel management is a critical component in the maritime industry, directly impacting operational costs, crew well-being, and overall productivity. Manual handling of crew changes and travel arrangements often leads to errors, delays, and increased workload on administrative staff. With the increasing complexity of global travel, there is a pressing need for automated solutions that can simplify these processes, ensuring timely crew rotations and reducing administrative burdens.

Integration driven by Fugro

C Teleport is committed to enhancing its platform by integrating with the various crewing software suites used by its customers. The newly announced integration between Compas and C Teleport was initiated at the request of Fugro, a global leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the earth and the structures built upon it. This integration allows Fugro to seamlessly manage bookings and cancellations for crew changes and hotels online, significantly reducing manual effort and leading to substantial cost savings.

Key features of the integration

The integration between C Teleport and Compas offers a streamlined crew change management experience by incorporating various features that save time and minimise effort. These include:

Pre-filled passenger details: Saves time and reduces manual errors by pre-populating fields when making bookings.

Two-way integration for flights and hotels: Synchronises travel arrangements with crew schedules in real-time.

Automated communication: Crew members receive their e-tickets immediately after booking, ensuring instant access to their travel documents, while bookers benefit from automatically generated emails based on C Teleport booking information.

Instant changes and cancellations: C Teleport allows for instant changes and cancellations with transparent fees, providing maritime operators with the flexibility needed to manage operations efficiently. The platform supports a rapid workflow, enabling travel managers to change travel arrangements in less than 5 minutes without having to wait for a travel agent, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and responsiveness

Executive perspectives on the Compas and C Teleport integration

Ilja Becker, Senior Fleet Project Manager at Fugro is pleased with the result: “The integration between Compas and C Teleport has significantly simplified our crew travel management process. We are now able to handle bookings and changes with ease, which translates to both time and cost efficiencies for our team. Our offshore teams will have direct access to their flight details in either the Onboard or the Self Service module of Compas.”

Dmitrii Beliakov, CEO of C Teleport, stated, “The integration with Compas enhances our platform’s ability to deliver real-time, accurate travel management services, meeting the specific needs of our customers in the maritime sector.”