FUELTRAX EFMS Webinar #3—Cost Savings with Fuel Transfers & Inventory

By The Maritime Executive 06-08-2020 03:59:52

Part 3 of FUELTRAX's webinar series. In this episode, we will review FUELNET features to help monitor ship's fuel bunkers & cargo transfers

About this Event

Join FUELTRAX for the third episode in our new webinar series! Ruben DeLeon, Director of Product Support, will demonstrate new methods to uncover cost savings with vessel transfers, bunkers, and inventory remaining on board (ROB) monitoring. Get a live look at the tools and features being used around the world by vessel owners to monitor ship's fuel bunkers and cargo transfers with insight to reduce losses or maintenance risk due to poor-quality fuel transfers.

Exclusively using Coriolis Mass Flow metering technology, FUELNET delivers decision-ready reports that can be trusted to make swift decisions during operations. With 0.15% accuracy and remote troubleshooting available 24/7 from Houston, FUELTRAX consumption tracking provides a complete picture of operations minute-by-minute.

Ruben, a former NASA Space Shuttle Flight Controller, will also discuss the importance of remote access to your operations.

This event is open and free to all attendees. Registration via Eventbrite before this event is required.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.