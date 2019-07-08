FUELTRAX Appoints Johnalan Brill Director of Data Analytics

Johnalan Brill

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-08 17:21:00

Johnalan Brill joins FUELTRAX as of June 2019 as Director of Data Analytics. He joins FUELTRAX, the leading fuel management solution, to leverage operational data from FUELTRAX's global fleet and provide expert analysis to determine best practices and operational efficiencies to clients.

Overseeing the next generation of FUELNET advancements, Brill will be taking the lead in subsequent steps to expanding FUELNET analysis offerings, to continue to save time and provide value for clients through tools such as dashboards and reports. Brill previously was employed as a Data Analytics Manager at Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), where he has worked and grown for over 11 years building his professional career.

At MCFA, Brill identified opportunities and implemented solutions for increased revenue and cost down initiatives utilizing data visualization, organizational improvement and process changes. As a proven leader, Brill has managed several groups of people and developed programs, most recently, multiple business analytics teams.

Upon his second week at FUELTRAX, Brill traveled to Malaysia to identify the analytical needs of the area. He will continue to visit these areas of interest to ensure that FUELTRAX analysis is in alignment with market needs.

Brill says:“I look forward to the opportunity to work with FUELTRAX, and I already see the value that this unique, deep data set has for the maritime industry. By working with the FUELTRAX team, we can improve benchmarking and predictive models for our clients, making their existing data work harder for them and finding additional areas of operational savings and improvements.”

CEO and Founder, Anthony George, FUELTRAX, says: “The maritime market is recognizing that automated digitalization is essential to be able to understand their vessel’s operations. FUELTRAX already provides advanced fuel data reporting, and Brill will bring that insight to the next level through his analytical expertise.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.