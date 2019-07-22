Former Head of U.S. Navy Joins Fincantieri Marinette Marine Board

Adm. Gary Roughead

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-22 17:26:57

Former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Gary Roughead was elected as the chairman of the board of directors of Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corporation July 10.

“Fincantieri is both honored and pleased to have Admiral Roughead join this board in a leadership role,” said Dario Deste, Fincantieri Marine Group’s CEO. “His naval and defense expertise is unquestioned and few can bring his depth of leadership and management skills to an organization.”

Roughead was the 29th Chief of Naval Operations from 2007 - 2011, after holding six operational commands. He is one of only two officers in the history of the Navy to have commanded both the U.S. Atlantic and Pacific Fleets.

“I am pleased to join the Fincantieri Marinette Marine team,” said Roughead. We have one of the most modern U.S. shipyards, the commitment and drive to innovate in building ships to meet tomorrow's defense needs, and, above all a top-notch Midwestern workforce that epitomizes the industriousness of the American heartland.”

Roughead served in several key positions aside from his sea duties, most notably as the commandant of the U.S. Naval Academy, and as the Navy’s chief of legislative affairs, who is responsible for the Department of the Navy’s interaction with Congress. He also was the deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Command.

In addition to serving on corporate and university boards, Roughead is the Robert and Marion Oster Distinguished Military Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Also joining the Board of Directors is Rear Adm. Kevin M. Sweeney, who retired from the Navy in 2014, and was most recently the chief of staff for Jim Mattis during his tenure as the Secretary of Defense.

Sweeney has 32 years of operational experience including commands of multiple strike groups and surface combatants.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.