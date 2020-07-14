FLUME® SYSTEM with New Automatic Mode

By The Maritime Executive 07-13-2020 05:17:01

For decades, FLUME® ROLL STABILIZATION SYSTEMS have been providing more safety and a higher comfort-level, lower fuel consumption and the possibility of increased cargo capacity on several hundred vessels.



Now Hoppe Marine also has a fully automatic version of the proven FLUME® system in development, which automatically adjusts the level of the roll damping tank to the current loading condition of the vessel by communication with the loading computer.



Hoppe Marine has a great opportunity to install the system for the fi rst time on a 15,000 TEU container ship of CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics, which is currently under construction in Shanghai Jiangnan Changxing Shipbuilding.



In addition to the automatic level optimization and the resulting reduced supervision effort for the crew, this roll stabilization system also fulfi ls all other advantages that are typical for FLUME® Tanks:

Reduction of fuel consumption

Extra revenue by cargo boost

More flexibility in stowage (higher positioning of heavier containers)

Reduction of cargo damage and insurance claims

Increased crew safety and comfort

The newly developed automatic mode can also be retrofi tted to many FLUME® systems already in operation without much hardware effort. Let our Naval Architects advice you on this.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.