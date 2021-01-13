Fluechem Develops Revolutionary Onboard Urea Generator System

By The Maritime Executive 01-13-2021 08:47:37

Fluechem, the UK based specialist supplier of chemical bunkering solutions has launched a revolutionary new system that allows shipping owners to create their own Urea solution onboard.

Launched at the end of 2020 the Urea Generator by Fluechem was born out of a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the shipping industry and in particular the challenges related to abating SOx, CO2 & NOx exhaust gas emissions through scrubber, additive and SCR based technology.

The Urea Generator is a fully automated onboard Urea blending system, housed in a shipping container, that enables users to blend Urea solution themselves as opposed to purchasing pre-mixed liquid. This innovative product helps eliminate the need to transport large quantities of Urea solution portside as well as freeing up a considerable amount of space onboard which is traditionally reserved for storage tanks. As well as saving on storage space the Urea Generator also helps with cost savings as it reduces the risks associated with pre-made solutions going out of date.

Speaking of the launch, Fluechem Director, Niall Roberts said:

“We’ve been working in the shipping industry for many years by providing global bunkering solutions for ship owners. Through our varied experiences we realised that the common themes throughout the maritime industry revolved around costs, efficiencies and compliance. That’s where the idea of a fully automated onboard system came about. We wanted something that would allow ships to blend their own Urea solutions. Ultimately this means they can save time and money by reducing the amount of transportation required to get the solutions onboard.”

Developed by British and Italian engineers the Urea Generator is a robust product that has been manufactured to withstand the rigours of life at sea. Easy to install and maintain the Urea Generator can be retrofitted to any vessel, old or new, with a full installation service available if needed.

Fluechem Director, Frazer Lang commented:

“When we developed the system we wanted it to be as cost effective and easy to use as possible whilst not affecting the quality of build. Initial research shows that the Urea Generator can help ship owners save up to 60% on OPEX costs. This doesn’t take in to account the shear convenience of blending Urea onboard and only being reliant on the delivery of Urea prill which takes up far less space than when in its blended format.”

Whilst designed and built to ensure maximum cost effectiveness the Urea Generator by Fluechem can also be custom designed and manufactured to factor in specific nuances of the vessel to which it is being installed.

With IMO Tier III compliance being an ever-present factor in the modern maritime industry the Urea Generator by Fluechem looks set to help ship owners stay compliant whilst also saving them money.

An explainer video of the Urea Generator can be seen here

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.