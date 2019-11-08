Florida Ports Celebrate America Recycles Day

[By Doug Wheeler, President & CEO, Florida Ports Council]

Florida’s 15 seaports are critical to communities all across our state, generating 13% of the state’s GDP and supporting more than 900,000 jobs, which create about $4.3 billion in tax revenue. As Floridians, we already know how important it is to protect our beaches and waterways, from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico. But protecting our waterways also protects the enormous economic impact generated by Florida’s seaports.

Friday, November 15th is America Recycles Day, and serves as a reminder to all Americans of the importance of environmental groups, industry and consumers working together to protect our environment. The less trash that ends up in our oceans and beaches, and the more that is recycled, the better. This is especially important in areas near bodies of water like our pristine beaches and the Everglades.

We appreciate the beauty of these bodies of water and the valuable impact they have to our economy. That's why the Florida Ports Council has focused on promoting recycling as part of our Environmental Stewardship Initiative. And as a proud member of the Florida Recycling Partnership, we encourage policymakers and the public to remember the three “R’s”: reduce, reuse, and recycle --at home, in the workplace and on the go as we enjoy boating, swimming, shopping and other recreational activities.

