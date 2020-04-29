Flender to Expand in Western Australia with a New Facility

Flender, a leading global supplier of mechanical drives and a subsidiary of technology giant Siemens has announced plans for a expansion into Western Australia with a new state-of-the-art facility in Tonkin Highway Industrial Estate in Bayswater. The move comes as Flender continues to grow in the region and looks to expand its operations in Western Australia to meet increasing customer demand, especially in wind energy and mining sectors.

The investment will include a new purpose-built 3,500 square meter facility set for completion in September. When complete, the new premises will be the only OEM facility on the West Coast with a 1.5 MW test bench capable of testing complete drive systems up to a voltage of 6.6KV.

Kareem Emara, CEO and Managing Director at Flender Australia, said that relocating to Tonkin Highway Industrial Estate will allow Flender to centralize operations and get closer to customers in Western Australia: “Flender has been renowned for high performance, innovation, quality, and reliability of mechanical components for over 120 years. We have been growing exponentially the last few years and now have the biggest installed base in mining and wind turbine gearboxes compared to any other OEM in Australia.”

“Regardless of where we are, being close to our customers is the cornerstone of our business model. Western Australia has been an excellent market for us in the recent years. It’s only natural for us to reinvest in this key market and be where our customers are to offer them the combined brains trust of over 50 facilities worldwide through this new state-of-the-art center,” said Emara.

Flender has the largest installed base of industrial drives in Western Australia. Some installations have been in operation since the 1970s and are still in service today in mine and port locations across the Pilbara and other regions of WA. The facility will also be designed to cater for projected growth in ‘geared’ wind turbines over the next couple of decades. The new facility will enable Flender to combine sales, project delivery, engineering and training in one location.

“Whilst COVID-19 has presented challenges to Australian economy, we take a long-term view and are confident in our expansion plans to help set up the right support structure for the nation’s critical energy infrastructure and industry. Having been in WA for over 40 years, our view is and always has been long-term. We are supporting critical industries such as mining now and are preparing for future growth in other industries,” added Emara.

This announcement follows the $5 million investment into Rockhampton service center in 2017.



