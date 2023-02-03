First Terminal Operator Joins Eyesea

BWC Terminals, a provider of bulk liquid storage and logistics services in North America, has become the first shoreside facilities provider to join the Eyesea maritime pollution mapping initiative. BWC staff will be encouraged to use the Eyesea app as part of the company’s focus on both local and global Environmental and Social Responsibility



Eyesea is a nonprofit with a mission to map ocean impact pollution using the maritime industry's reach, people, and resources. The Eyesea app was launched in late 2021, allowing seafarers and members of the public to collect observational data on pollution simply by taking a photo with a mobile device.



Eyesea founder, Graeme Somerville-Ryan said “I’m very grateful to the team at BWC for their faith in the Eyesea idea and their belief in what we are trying to do. BWC is the first terminal or port operator to join our effort – a critical milestone as we look at how pollution data can be practically applied and responded to.



“Over the last ten months, we have collected over 130,000 data points from more than 65 countries and territories. This data has been collected by seafarers, maritime industry shore staff, and volunteers from all over the world. Our goal is to use this data and supporting tech to support clean-up operations and improve pollution management.”



BWC Terminals Adam Smith, Chief Operating Officer, said “Eyesea struck us as a compelling idea, one that both focuses on our employees and the communities in which we operate, but also something that unites the maritime industry and has far-reaching global benefits. Mapping ocean impact pollution allows us to develop big-data strategies to protect our local environment and to support action wherever it is needed most.



“From a terminal operator’s point of view, I’m very interested to see where the Eyesea tech development can support our ability to work with employees and local communities to monitor and report on ocean health. There’s no shortage of people that want to help, and that’s a good thing.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.