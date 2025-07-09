First Order for 175D Dual-Fuel Methanol Engine

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has announced the first order for its 175DF-M (Dual-Fuel Methanol) engine for a superyacht currently under construction by an undisclosed European shipyard. Everllence’s scope of supply covers 2 × 12V175DF-M and 1 × 16V175DF-M variable-speed yacht GenSets, including methanol fuel-supply systems; delivery is scheduled for July 2027.

The company reports that many customers from the ferry, cruise, offshore, tug, superyacht and governmental segments have shown a strong interest in the 175DF-M engine since it began development in 2023. In fact, Everllence has already been working with several customers on concrete vessel concepts – both on newbuilds that are methanol-capable on delivery, and on methanol-ready concepts that allow future conversion of current ship designs via a retrofit scenario.

Dr. Alexander Knafl - Head of R&D, Four-Stroke – Everllence, said: “We are happy to announce that a leading superyacht builder has selected the 175 dual-fuel methanol engine as its latest project. The engine features very high methanol-combustion efficiency, low emissions and super-high reliability. We are furthermore proud to be able to say that this is a first order for a high-speed dual-fuel methanol engine dedicated to diesel-electric and mechanical propulsion.”

Florian Keiler – Head of High-Speed Sales, Marine Four-Stroke – Everllence, said: “The customer’s decision to order three 175DF-M variable-speed GenSets for a methanol-diesel-electric propulsion setup reflects its strong confidence in our methanol engine technology. The combination of advanced performance, future-proof design, and Everllence’s clear commitment to sustainable shipping – embodied in our mission, ‘Moving big things to Zero’ – was key to this milestone. We are convinced that the 175DF-M will play a pivotal role across a wide range of marine applications powered by carbon-neutral fuels.”

175DF-M Development

In keeping with the company’s development and market introduction of two-stroke and four-stroke medium-speed dual-fuel methanol engines, Everllence began the development of the high-speed 175DF-M engine in 2023, expanding its future-fuel four-stroke portfolio even further. Based on computational simulations and the optimisation of the combustion process on the test bed, the 175DF-M will achieve never-before-seen methanol-shares in combination with a high power-density and high fuel-efficiency.