First Meeting of the Chamber with the New Shipping Deputy Minister

By The Maritime Executive 07-13-2020 04:51:16

Following the official assumption of his duties on 10 July 2020, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber welcomed the new Shipping Deputy Minister, Mr. Vassilis Demetriades, to its office in Limassol today, 13 July 2020 at an official meeting with its Board of Directors.



During the meeting, the Shipping Chamber briefed Mr. Demetriades on the main issues concerning the Shipping sector in Cyprus and provided the Industry’s suggestions on pending administrative issues of the Shipping Ministry, with regard to its structure, as well as the further upgrade of the services offered, so that the Cyprus Maritime Administration becomes even more competitive.



Especially now that Shipping is trying to overcome with the serious effects of the pandemic and maintain its viability, it is deemed necessary to continue the important work that has been done since the establishment of the Shipping Ministry in March 2018, which will further upgrade the image of Cyprus as one of the most important and fully structured Shipping Centers worldwide.



Finally, the Shipping Chamber expressed its warmest wishes for a successful term of office to Mr. Demetriades and its intention to further strengthen the already close cooperation with the Shipping Ministry, aiming for even more positive results.

