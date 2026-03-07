First IRS-Classed Indigenous Cadet Training Ship Launched

[By IR Class]



The first of three indigenous Cadet Training Ships being constructed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard, Kattupalli, Chennai, for the Indian Navy was ceremonially launched today at the shipyard in the distinguished presence of General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff.

Named ‘Krishna’, the vessel pays tribute to the River Krishna, the third longest river in India, symbolising sustenance, continuity, and national pride. The ship (Yard 18003) marks a significant milestone as the first among three Cadet Training Ships being built under this prestigious programme.

Constructed under the classification of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the vessel incorporates advanced design features with emphasis on ergonomics, enhanced onboard training infrastructure, and efficient maintenance systems. The vessel reflects the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational reliability.

Designed primarily to provide comprehensive sea training to 210 Naval cadets (150 men and 60 women), the ship will also accommodate 41 women officers, reinforcing the Indian Navy’s commitment to inclusivity and gender integration. The ship will be equipped with state-of-the-art training facilities to prepare cadets for the complexities of modern naval operations.

In addition to its primary training role, the vessel has been designed to undertake secondary missions including Hospital Ship duties, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO), Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, thereby enhancing operational flexibility and national response capability. These capabilities enhance the Navy’s operational flexibility and response readiness.

Cdr KK Dhawan, (Retd) Head–Defence, IRS, stated, “The launch of ‘Krishna’ marks an important milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous naval design and construction capabilities. IRClass is proud to contribute to this prestigious project by ensuring compliance with robust classification standards, aligned with global benchmarks. This programme not only supports the Indian Navy’s future training requirements but also reinforces our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and the advancement of India’s defence shipbuilding ecosystem.”

The ship is expected to be delivered by September 2026.

