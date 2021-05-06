First Ever mtu Virtual Marine Summit

Join us as we explore exciting new ways for shipping to protect the environment while maintaining profitability. At our first-ever mtu Virtual Marine Summit we will be diving into a world of solutions for the future of the marine industry.

With the maritime industry forecasted to grow, reducing our emissions is more urgent than ever. We will explore solutions from immediate emission-reducing technologies to long-term measures like converting propulsion systems to run on. We are also looking at how digital solutions, data analysis and automation systems offer ways to make shipping safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems; Matthias Vogel, President Business Unit Mobile Power Solutions; and Denise Kurtulus, Vice President Global Marine; invite you to join us in these important conversations. You can take part in up to 11 conference sessions and find out how you can set your fleet on a new course. Together, we can drive the transition to greener shipping.

The sessions are available live and on-demand. There will also be plenty of opportunities to network and meet our experts and guests. Dive in! Participation is free.

The mtu Virtual Marine Summit is planned to provide a platform for lively exchange.

Participate In all the sessions

All sessions will air with live Q&A which will be recorded for on-demand playback.

Network with industry professionals

Join us in the networking lounge for featured chats and small group discussions.

Visit the virtual Exhibit Hall

Virtual reality will take you on a journey through the exhibition booths.

Come back for more

All sessions will be available on-demand through June 30, 2021.

