FireRanger and Resolve Maritime Academy Announce Training Partnership

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-08 21:53:45

Fire RangerTM, a leading supplier of fire safety equipment and services announce their alliance partnership with Resolve Maritime Academy to incorporate modern, state-of-the-art fire safety equipment and services as part of Resolve’s academy certification programs. The partnership is a “Win Win” for academy students who will earn United States Coast Guard (USCG), Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW), and Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) certifications using Fire Ranger’s class approved equipment and services.

The direct correlation between Fire Rangers’ internationally recognized fire safety services and Resolve’s accredited maritime firefighting and safety programs aligns both partner’s capabilities to provide an elevated educational experience. In addition to training support, Fire RangerTM will provide Resolve facilities with equipment, inspections, and services ensuring the Resolve Academy training equipment exceeds standard safety recommendations.

The Fire RangerTM and Resolve Academy partnership is an education differentiator for captains, crew and teams working on Cruise ships, Superyachts, tankers, and tugboats. “The greatest asset an academy can deliver to our students and our stakeholders is a real-as-it-gets training experience”, said Chauncey Naylor, Director Resolve Maritime Academy, ”having a partner who ensures our training tools are cutting edge delivers more value to our student’s educational investment.” Throughout the partnership, Resolve Academy classrooms, trainers, and instructors will continually have access to Fire Ranger’s innovation and industry leading services. “Being able to partner with a learning institution specializing in land and maritime firefighting provides us with a first-hand perspective of our products use in the real-world”, said Glyn Day Director of Marine Services, Fire RangerTM, “we are proud to partner with the Resolve Maritime Academy and their training teams.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.