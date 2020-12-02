Finnlines Orders Wärtsilä Systems for its Two New Eco-Friendly Ferries

The new ‘Superstar’ Finnlines ferries will feature Wärtsilä engines and hybrid systems. By The Maritime Executive 12-01-2020 10:03:19

MarThe technology group Wärtsilä has won the contract to supply the engines and a range of its electric solutions for two new ferries under construction at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) in China. The ships are being built for Finnlines, a part of the Grimaldi Group, and are designed to incorporate the latest technical and environmental concepts. The order for the engines was placed in July 2020, with the remaining Wärtsilä equipment ordered in September 2020.

The two ‘Superstar’ vessels will operate between Finland and Sweden across the Baltic Sea. They will feature Wärtsilä 46F main engines, thrusters, and a state-of-the-art electric package. This includes a hybrid shaft generator system comprising a fully integrated Multidrive capable of driving the shaft generators in both directions as motors and/or generators. The package also includes the thruster control system, and a highly efficient energy management system for performance optimisation. This will enable the vessels to operate free of emissions on either batteries or shore power while in port.

“This investment is aimed at energy efficiency and emissions reduction and is part of our intention to lead the development of energy-efficient transport services in the Baltic Sea region. We have Wärtsilä solutions in most of our ships, so we are familiar with the efficiency and reliability they offer,” says Mikael Lindholm, Head of the Newbuilding Department at Finnlines.

“High efficiency and sustainable operations are increasingly becoming the key focus areas for ferry operators around the world, and our range of products, systems, and integrated solutions are designed and developed to achieve the highest levels of performance in these areas. This latest Finnlines order is further evidence of the success of this approach. These new ferries will be among the most eco-friendly ferries of their type, setting new standards for sustainability and energy efficiency,” says Mika Ojutkangas, General Manager, Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The 230 metres long ferries will be capable of carrying approximately 1,100 passengers and will have 5,100 lane metres for rolling freight. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in spring 2022, and the vessels are expected to enter operational service in 2023.

