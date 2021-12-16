Fincantieri to Develop First Decision Intelligence Platform in Italy

[By: Fincantieri]

Fincantieri has bought a stake in DIDO (Decision Intelligence for in-Depth Optimization), the Italian startup specialized in the development of complex industrial system models, artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning, thanks to the skills developed by a group of professors of the Politecnico di Milano.

Thanks to the operation, Fincantieri will operate a digital decision intelligence platform by 2022, the first of its kind in Italy. By integrating complex system models with machine learning techniques, artificial intelligence algorithms and data analysis statistical methods, the platform will be able to produce decisions automatically, as optimum solutions to complex problems, and even prescribe the most appropriate actions, taking into account uncertainties related to possible evolving scenarios and their prediction.

The platform will create considerable cost savings on one side, increased efficiency of systems and processes on the other, resulting in increased profits of production and service activities, reducing operational and occupational risks, and generating new business opportunities. To that end, several platform modules will focus on increasing the efficiency of the purchasing process, reducing energy use, optimising prosumer policies (i.e. policies for entities that both consume and produce), identifying optimum predictive and prescriptive maintenance strategies, and optimising the management of spare parts logistics and warehouse.

Later, starting from 2023, the platform will be available on the market for the worlds of industry and infrastructure.

Enrico Zio, Professor at the Politecnico di Milano and at the École de Mines Paristech, President of DIDO, said: “We have been experiencing an exciting phase for the growth of our company and culture for some time now. Technology is today enabling us to systematise knowledge, information, data and images of processes that are the foundation of today’s activities; this leads to better decision-making and achieving technical, financial, social and environmental goals. The partnership with Fincantieri is a great opportunity for the development of the country’s industry and services and, as a result, the well-being of the population”.

Laura Luigia Martini, CEO Business Advisor and Executive Vice-President Corporate Business Development of Fincantieri, commented: “This operation confirms our commitment in the long road to the digitisation of the Group and the country. By introducing decision intelligence and systematizing it, we are bringing highly innovative solutions to the Italian market that make Fincantieri a trailblazer in the field. The goal is to become a market leader in the supply of technologies and methodologies supporting the corporate strategy definition process”.

