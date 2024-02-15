Fincantieri to Build First SOV for Cyan Renewables

[By: Fincantieri]

Vard, Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract for the design and construction of a tailor-made, state-of-the-art hybrid power Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for Cyan Renewables, a dedicated offshore wind vessel operator in Asia. Vard was awarded the design and building after a tender in competition with other providers. The delivery is scheduled for Q2 2026.

The vessel will enter a long-term contract with Siemens Gamesa on Hai Long No. 2, a part of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project, consisting of Hai Long No. 2 and No. 3 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The vessel offers class-leading station keeping performance, along with highly fuel-efficient solutions. Further preparations are made to enable the path toward zero-emission operations.

Cyan Renewables is a major offshore wind vessel operator in Asia that supports the global maritime sector’s transition from “blue to green”. With headquarters in Singapore, Cyan aims to become the partner of choice for both wind farm developers and vessel operators, thereby facilitating the world’s transition towards a greener future.