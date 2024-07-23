Fincantieri Signs Order with Carnival Corporation for 3 Mega Cruise Ships

[By: Fincantieri Marine Group]

Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the design, engineering, and construction of three new cruise ships for the Carnival Cruise Line brand. The value of the agreement, subject to financing finalization and other typical terms and conditions to be completed later this year, is considered as very important.

The order is for a new class of liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessels, which will be approximately 230,000 gross tonnes, the largest ships ever built by Fincantieri and an Italian shipyard, to be delivered in 2029, 2031 and 2033. With over 3,000 guest cabins, the new vessels will carry almost 8,000 passengers at full capacity.

These new ships will also feature advanced energy efficiency, waste management, and emission reduction technologies to further reduce the company’s environmental footprint. During its history, Fincantieri has, in total, delivered 75 ships to Carnival Corporation across its portfolio of brands, with a further vessel currently under construction at its yard in Monfalcone, and has delivered 15 cruises ships for the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, said: “We are very proud to announce that Fincantieri has signed a contract with Carnival Corporation for the construction of three next-generation cruise ships with a historical partner. This order is a significant leap forward in our innovation strategy, thus reaffirming our commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The partnership with Carnival Corporation marks another step confirming the leadership of Fincantieri in the global cruise sector as per our Industrial Plan, combining tradition, technological advancement and ‘Made in Italy’.”

“We are creating a platform with Fincantieri that will innovate across the board, offering an unparalleled guest experience and incorporating the latest technological advancements to minimize our environmental footprint,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc. “We look forward to unveiling a new class of extraordinary ships from the world’s leading cruise line."