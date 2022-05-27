Fincantieri Shipyards Earn National Safety Honors

WASHINGTON D.C. – Two of Fincantieri Marine Group’s Wisconsin shipyards earned accolades for safety from the Shipbuilders Council of America this week.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine received both the “Excellence in Safety” and “Improvement in Safety” awards, while Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding received the “Improvement in Safety” award as well. Both shipyards have extensive nationally-recognized safety programs and a workforce that values safe operations and wellness.

“I am so proud of the men and women of Fincantieri Marinette Marine for earning this award,” said Mark Vandroff, CEO of FMM. “The safety of our employees, suppliers, and customers is our highest priority, and this recognition is a testament to that priority.”

Across the bay from Marinette, the leader of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, Craig Perciavalle, echoed Vandroff’s sentiment. “We maintain a focus on safety, and when we do it right, awards such as this reinforce our collective efforts.”

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) is the national shipyard industry association and they annually recognize member companies who have zero fatalities throughout the previous year and have a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) that falls below the SCA average or if they reduce their TRIR by 10 percent or more.

This year, SCA recognized the Fincantieri shipyards and 13 other shipyards and repair facilities.

