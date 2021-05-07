Fincantieri Marinette Marine Recognized for Safety

By The Maritime Executive 05-07-2021 06:26:20

Fincantieri Marinette Marine received the top honor among larger companies from the Wisconsin Safety Council in their annual corporate safety awards that was announced today.

The Wisconsin Safety Council honors businesses for exemplary safety records and excellence in safety & health management, and this year they recognized 10 companies for superior performance and commitment to safety.

“It is an honor to be associated with these tremendous companies who, like us, put a strong emphasis on operating safely,” said Jan Allman, CEO of FMM. “Safety is one of our core values here at FMM, and it’s great to see the hardworking men and women of our shipyard be recognized for their efforts.”

FMM continued to lead by example in the area of safe operations. In 2020, the shipyard continued to inculcate a collective focus on safety and wellness. This year the WSC also considered how companies protected their workforce during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Again, FMM was able to continue critical defense shipbuilding while making a wide range of changes to protect its employees, such as extensive disinfecting and cleaning, free protective masks, and rigorous contact tracing.

FMM proved to be a solid community partner during the pandemic by donating thousands of masks to local health and public safety workers during a period in which protective gear was in short supply. Also, FMM maintained a transparent and public accounting of known positive cases of COVID. This was done to limit speculation and to reassure employees, families, suppliers and community partners that robust precautions were being taken to operate safely.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.