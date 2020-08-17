Fincantieri Marinette Marine Receives National Safety Awards

By The Maritime Executive 08-17-2020 02:04:54

Fincantieri Marinette Marine was recognized once again for its exemplary safety achievements by the Shipbuilders Council of America.



The SCA announced the 2020 shipyard safety awards this week, and FMM took in two of the top awards, Excellence in Safety and Improvement in Safety. These awards honor yards who enhance safe operations and promote programs of safety and accident prevention.



“Building on our exemplary safety record is something that we, collectively, have made a priority, and I am proud of our team and their embracing of this approach,” said Jan Allman, CEO of FMM.



According to the SCA, recently the entire shipbuilding community have seen the total recordable incident rate steadily decline, most significantly in 2019.



“American shipyards are dedicated to not only achieving the highest safety standards of any heavy manufacturing industry but are also leading in advancing safety practices,” SCA president Matthew Paxton said in a statement announcing the awards. “The shipyard industry is no stranger to the essential protective equipment our nation and world has become accustomed to which allowed for our hardworking essential workforce to continue operating during Covid-19.”



“On behalf of the 650,000 members of the American maritime industry, we salute the shipyards and repair facilities for their continuous dedication to the health and safety of our workforce,” added Paxton.



SCA member companies are eligible for a safety award if they submit the SCA Injury & Illness survey for all four quarters, have zero fatalities throughout the year, and either have a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) below the SCA average, or if they reduce their year-on-year TRIR by 10% or more.



Shipyards that received both the “Excellence in Safety” and “Improvement in Safety” awards:

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Boston Ship Repair (a division of Northeast Ship Repair, Boston)

Fincantieri Marinette Marine (Marinette, Wis.)

Southwest Shipyard LP (Channelview, Texas)

Técnico Corp. (Hampton Roads, Va.)

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair (San Diego)

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.