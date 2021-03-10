Fincantieri Marine Group Partners with BMT on Navy Cable Ship Program

USNS Zeus By The Maritime Executive 03-10-2021 11:16:01

Fincantieri Marine Group is partnering with BMT, a leading naval architecture and marine engineering design group, as they assist the U.S. Navy in their effort to design and build a cable ship replacement.

The Navy’s only operational cable ship, USNS Zeus, is at the end of its long service life, and the Navy is interested in recapitalizing its undersea cable installation and repair capabilities, as well as adding the new mission sets of acoustic, hydrographic, and bathymetric survey; and deploying and recovering unmanned underwater vessels.

BMT was recently awarded the prime contract to conduct industry studies for the T-ARC(X) cable ship replacement program, and Fincantieri Marine Group will support BMT as a major partner.

“We are pleased to be part of this tremendous industry team led by BMT on this important program,” said Mark Vandroff, Fincantieri Marine Group’s Senior Vice President of Business Development. “We believe our team will ultimately provide the Navy with a sustainable and capable ship to perform this critical mission.”

