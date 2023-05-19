Fincantieri Marine Contracted for 4th Constellation-Class Frigate

The Department of Defense announced that Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded a $526 million contract to build a fourth Constellation-class Frigate.



FMM received the contract for the first-in-class Constellation-class frigate in April 2020, and since the Navy has exercised three options for follow-on vessels.



Construction on the first frigate began in late August last year in Marinette, Wis., and FMM is scheduled to deliver that ship, the future USS Constellation, in 2026.



“We at Fincantieri Marine Group are proud to lead the Constellation program, and along with our partners and suppliers, we remain committed to building tomorrow’s Navy,” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of FMG.

