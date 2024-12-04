Fincantieri Delivers "Viking Vela" in Ancona

[By: Fincantieri]

“Viking Vela”, the first of a new series of cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, has been delivered today at the yard in Ancona.

The unit is placed in the small cruise ship segment. She has a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, is equipped with 499 cabins and is able to accommodate 998 passengers on board. “Viking Vela is the 13th ship delivered to Viking by Fincantieri Group, including the two expedition cruise vessels built by the Norwegian subsidiary Vard. Considering the ships ordered to date, and the contracts and options agreements signed in the last months whose finalization is subject to access to financing as per industry practice, the strong and long-lasting relationship between Fincantieri and Viking encompasses 26 ships.

The Viking ships are built according to the latest navigation and safety regulations, are equipped with high-efficiency engines and systems that minimize the pollution of exhaust gases and that meet the strictest environmental regulations.



