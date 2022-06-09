Fincantieri Breaks Ground on Shipyard Improvements in Jacksonville

[By: Fincantieri]

Shipyard workers, community and elected leaders joined together along the St. Johns River to ceremonially break ground at Fincantieri Marine Repair’s Commodores Point location.

Fincantieri is investing more than $30 million into improving the marine infrastructure including preparatory work to accommodate a 500-ft. dry dock that will give the shipyard the capability to perform extensive maintenance work on larger military, government and commercial vessels as early as next year.

“Before we opened our facility in January of this year, we were planning extensive renovations primarily to allow for a large, Navy-certified dry dock which enables us to do more in-depth repair work on naval and large commercial vessels, and today we are one step closer to seeing this become a reality,” said Ryan Smith, CEO of FMR. “We continue to work with local and state officials every step of the way, and the community has been understandably excited about our pledge to add hundreds of new jobs.”

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford attended the ceremony and offered congratulations to the entire team. "We are so proud to have you here, and we look forward to working with you to make your vision become a reality."

Smith unveiled illustrations of the future shipyard and many guests remarked about the needed improvements along the river, which is about a mile from downtown Jacksonville, close to TIAA Bank Field, home of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars.

