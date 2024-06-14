FHG Marine Engineering Joins QuantiParts Network of Distribution Partners

[By: FHG Marine Engineering, Inc.]

FHG Marine Engineering, Inc. (FHG) recently entered into a distribution agreement with QuantiParts B.V. (QuantiParts), serving spare parts to vessels operating in the USA and with engines supported by QuantiParts.

With this agreement, FHG joins the global network of QuantiParts distributors serving classic Wärtsilä engines with the highest quality OEM parts to ensure ongoing operational effectiveness and to support maintenance, repair, and overhaul.

“We are delighted to partner with QuantiParts in offering high quality OEM spare parts to our customers, ensuring the longevity of their operation and effectiveness of vessel maintenance. Supporting our customers throughout the lifetime of the vessel is fundamental to the FHG business philosophy, and partnering with QuantiParts guarantees we can serve our customers now and into the future.” stated Richard Grennen, CEO, FHG Marine Engineering, Inc.

“Building our global distribution network with partners such as FHG Marine Engineering strengthens our support of vessels operating worldwide, and ensures we deliver on our steadfast commitment to keep the engines running.” added Arthur van Oerle, Area Sales Manager, QuantiParts B.V.