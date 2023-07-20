FET Electric Observation-Class ROV for Memorial University of Newfoundland

[By: Forum Energy Technologies]

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) secured a contract from the Memorial University of Newfoundland to supply an electric observation-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to its Fisheries and Marine Institute (MI), School of Ocean Technology.

The primary function of the Sub-Atlantic Mohican ROV system will be to support ocean research, while it will also be used for pilot technician training. For ocean research operations, the ROV will be required to carry a payload skid for navigation, equipment and sensors, as well as be capable of manipulation and intervention.

The Mohican is equipped for inspection tasks, non-destructive testing, (NDT), light intervention, pipeline/cable/seabed survey, diver assist/safety, harbour and port security, scientific survey and data collection, renewable energy projects, civil engineering, long tunnel excursion and for inland waterways.

The ROV was manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, and delivered to MI this year.

Kevin Taylor, FET vice president - subsea vehicles, said: “FET has a strong reputation as a single source for manufacturing and delivering high-quality, robust vehicles and associated auxiliary products which are suited to underwater industry applications. As well as defence, this includes oil and gas, renewables, telecommunications, mining, aquaculture and academia.

This contract demonstrates the value our vehicles can also offer to scientific research projects.

“We are very proud that Memorial University recognises our capabilities and reliability. I am looking forward to seeing our system provide the required operational resilience and performance standards expected in such an important sector.”

Joe Singleton, interim Head for the School of Ocean Technology at the Marine Institute of Memorial University, said: “The acquisition of the FET Mohican ROV system vastly increases our capability to complete scientific observation and sampling research work up to depths of 2000 m. The ability to add additional sensors, cameras, and equipment to the payload makes it versatile for all anticipated expeditions. For our students completing the ROV Technician program, this comprehensive system provides a great experiential learning platform for maintenance, repair, integration, and operations.”

The Mohican ROV has a 2,000m depth rating and with TMS Garage system, is suited to inspection, survey repair, oceanographic research and subsea maintenance tasks. Ancillary tools and sensors can also be added to the vehicle for survey and light intervention work. The Mohican is equipped to a high specification with a four function manipulator arm for complex underwater procedures.

The ROV supplied also has precision measurement and navigation systems, HD & SD cameras, LED lighting and sonar for low visibility operations. Emergency location systems fitted include VHF beacon, combined with flasher.

The system was supplied complete with a 20’ control container, Launch and Recovery System and comprehensive spares package. FET’s Sub-Atlantic range of ROVs are class leading and provide users with immense reliability and capability.

For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com

