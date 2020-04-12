Fednav Welcomed by the Port of Duluth-Superior

Fednav’s Federal Churchill, the first oceangoing ship of the 2020 navigation season arriving in the Port of Duluth-Superior. Photo credit: David Kaye (CNW Group/Fednav Limited) By The Maritime Executive 04-09-2020 10:06:45

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority yesterday welcomed the first oceangoing vessel to the Port of Duluth-Superior thereby officially launching the 2020 international shipping season.

The vessel, Federal Churchill, a 2016-built, 34,500-DWT, ice-class bulk carrier owned and operated by Montreal-based Fednav, will load a cargo of about 21,000 metric tons of wheat destined to Italy for the account of shippers Riverland Ag Corp.



In light of the current global pandemic, it is reassuring to know that all members of the agricultural and maritime communities are collaborating to offer the highest sanitary and safety operational measures so that trade routes may be kept open and essential agricultural commodities delivered to ports worldwide.

