FarSounder Expands Field of View

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-24 22:02:31

FarSounder is increasing its navigation sonars’ capabilities by broadening the field of view to up to 120 degrees. Their series of forward looking sonars currently provide users a 90 degree field of view out to 500m and 60 degree field of view out to 1000m. With this update, both the 100 meter and 200 meter range modes will have this brand new capability.



The unique forward-looking capabilities of FarSounder's navigation products already add a dimension of situational awareness as the captains and crew navigate their ships. With this field of view expansion, FarSounder’s sonar will now be able to aid them further in making the necessary judgment calls to navigate safely in lesser and uncharted waters.



It is important for captains and crew to know as much as they can about what they cannot see. Now with the ability to see more of the environment around the ship, FarSounder’s sonar systems aid in avoiding obstacles such as icebergs, reefs, large whales, or other floating objects.



As a global marine technology leader, FarSounder is always finding ways to innovate their 3D sonar systems for users. This new software feature is testament to their commitment to continue to explore solutions to make our waters safe by providing knowledge of what lies ahead and around the ship.

