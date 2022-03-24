Faroe Island Trawler to Use Efficient Wärtsilä Propulsion Solutions

‘Finnur Fridi’ will feature efficient and reliable Wärtsilä solutions including the record-breaking Wärtsilä 31 main engine. © Vardin Group

[By: Wärtsilä]

The technology group Wärtsilä’s highly efficient range of propulsion solutions have been selected for the ‘Finnur Fridi’, a new state-of-the-art pelagic fishing trawler under construction at the Karstensen shipyard in Denmark. The vessel is being built for Faroe Island based Krossbrekka P/F, a member of the Vardin group. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in February 2022.

The 88-metre long trawler will operate with a Wärtsilä 31 main engine. Guinness World Records has recognised the Wärtsilä 31 as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. The engine will be fitted with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) unit for emissions abatement.

Wärtsilä will also supply a 2-speed gearbox, the shaft generator, a controllable pitch propeller (CPP) and a shaftline solution. Wärtsilä’s ProTouch propulsion control system, a former winner of the Red Dot Design Award, will provide a comprehensive system of control devices.

“We have Wärtsilä solutions in our existing fleet of vessels, so we are very familiar with the reliability and high performance that they offer. We are very satisfied, therefore, that for this high-quality ship design, we have selected the best available propulsion equipment,” commented Bogi Jacobsen, CEO of Vardin Group.

“Wärtsilä has worked closely with both the ship owner and the Karstensen yard earlier, and we are delighted to continue these relationships for this project. The Faroe Island fishing fleet typically operates in harsh sea and weather conditions, so operational reliability is a key issue, which is why the choice of Wärtsilä propulsion equipment is particularly significant,” said Johan Hansten, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in early 2023.

