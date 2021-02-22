Fairbanks Morse Opens Mayport Service Center in Jacksonville Beach

Fairbanks Morse, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading provider of solutions that are powering the world forward, announces the opening of its 8,000-square-foot Mayport Service Center at 950 10th Street, Building B in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. The facility represents a $350,000 investment in the community and places Fairbanks Morse in closer proximity to core customers such as Mayport Naval Station, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and other U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard installations.

“The opening of our Mayport Service Center is another step that Fairbanks Morse is taking to fulfill its promise to deliver world-class service to our customers,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse. “From this facility, we are stocking a wide range of inventory to make parts available when and where our customers need them. This is just the beginning of our broader plan for a geographic expansion that extends our aftermarket services to help customers meet their mission-critical power needs.”

The Mayport Service Center will be staffed with Factory-Certified, OEM technicians to provide local engine, motor and controls maintenance and repair services to improve performance and reliability. Fairbanks Morse’s Factory Certified OEM Technicians undergo rigorous qualifications to meet the company’s high standards for delivering best-in-class support.

A wide range of Fairbanks Morse engine and Ward Leonard motor and controls inventory will be available at the Mayport Service Center to reduce the amount of time for installation, repair and maintenance services. The move is part of the company’s renewed emphasis on expediting aftermarket services to military and commercial maritime customers across the nation.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.