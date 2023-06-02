Fairbanks Morse Defense Signs Exclusive Agreement with PureLiFi

[By: Fairbanks Morse Defense]

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is advancing its cutting-edge technology portfolio by signing a three-year agreement with UK-based pureLiFi, a world leader in the development of LiFi, a secure, light-based wireless connectivity technology. The agreement makes FMD the exclusive reseller of the company’s technology and products to FM OnBoard maritime defense customers in the United States, providing those users with access to secure, reliable data transmission capabilities while at sea.

“The ability to have secure connectivity while at sea is a mission-critical capability for our maritime defense customers,” said George Whittier, Chief Executive Officer of Fairbanks Morse Defense. “pureLiFi’s technology pairs perfectly with FM OnBoard, enabling technicians to securely communicate from the engine room with live, remote technicians who can help troubleshoot any issues.”

LiFi is a mobile wireless technology that uses light rather than radio frequencies to transmit data. The company’s Kitefin™ LiFi system is the first mission deployable LiFi system designed specifically for the defense industry and builds on the inherent physical security of containable light communications to ensure that data is only transmitted to the right people in the right place. LiFi is not vulnerable to eavesdropping or jamming attempts. The system can be easily set up and deployed in a matter of minutes and enables highly secure connectivity in places that are traditionally considered to be impractical or inaccessible.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense is quickly becoming known for its best-in-class maritime defense technology solutions, and we consider this to be an ideal collaboration for expanding our presence in the US,” said Alistair Banham, pureLiFi CEO. “Our collaboration with FMD represents a significant step towards expanding LiFi technology beyond pureLiFi’s large-scale land-based deployments. We look forward to working with FMD to deliver this game-changing LiFi technology to maritime defense customers.”

Prior to this agreement, pureLiFi worked with FMD through the FM Defense Accelerator. The companies have been leveraging LiFi and FMD’s resources to co-develop and evaluate maritime use cases for LiFi technology.

