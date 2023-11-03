Fairbanks Morse Defense Expands Portfolio With American Fan Acquisition

[By: Fairbanks Morse Defense]

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has acquired American Fan, a leader in axial and centrifugal fan technology. Located in Fairfield, Ohio, American Fan’s breakthroughs in aerodynamics, acoustics, vibration control, and motor performance over the past 50 years position the company as a trusted maritime defense supplier and an essential addition for FMD to provide the OEM parts and turnkey service solutions to their core customers.

“Now more than ever, Fairbanks Morse Defense remains committed to expanding our growing array of OEM equipment to ensure that our fleet is always mission-ready,” said George Whittier, FMD CEO. “American Fan has a long track record of delivering high-quality products to the U.S. Navy, and its addition to our portfolio strengthens our ability to meet the continually evolving needs of our military and marine customers.”

American Fan’s products and services are currently specified in 30 U.S. Navy shipbuilding programs, including LCS, LPD, LHA, DDG, FFG, and more. They are utilized in a broad range of onboard air-moving applications, from compartment ventilation to gas turbine air supply.

“American Fan and Fairbanks Morse Defense customers rely on us to deliver quality, speed, and expertise, and we have a shared commitment to exceeding these expectations for every customer engagement,” said American Fan General Manager Paul Brown. “As part of the FMD brand family, we are excited to expand our customer service through FMD’s six service centers, its network of highly trained field service technicians, and its global channel partners.”

The acquisition of American Fan continues to solidify Fairbanks Morse Defense’s position as an integrated defense contractor and turnkey solutions provider to the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, and U.S. Coast Guard. In recent years, FMD has completed multiple acquisitions to better serve defense customers, including Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Hunt Valve, Maxim Watermakers, Research Tool & Die ( RT&D ) , Ward Leonard, and Welin Lambie.

BofA Securities served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction.