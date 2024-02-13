F&B@Sea Unveils 2024 Conference Program – An Interactive Experience

[By: F&B@Sea]

F&B@Sea, the one-of-a-kind experience for the cruise food and beverage eco-system, is thrilled to unveil details of its highly anticipated 2024 conference programme. Set to captivate global culinary leaders, the conference beckons industry pioneers and cruise lines to converge at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, FL from 10-11 April 2024 to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of cruise F&B.

The conference sessions promise a deep dive into evolving consumer trends, the burgeoning demand for local sourcing, and the profound impact on F&B preferences aboard cruise ships, all while addressing the growing necessity for sustainable practices within the industry.

Kicking off with the State of the Industry Keynote: Navigating the Cruise F&B Supply Chain, on 10 April from 12:00 to 1:00 PM, attendees will delve into the intricate dynamics of cruise F&B supply chains. The keynote will spotlight discussions on sustainable sourcing, F&B supply/demand dynamics, and the evolving landscape of local procurement in global destinations.

Following the keynote, attendees can expect enlightening sessions on Local Flavours, Global Appeal and The Evolution of Specialty Restaurants on Board. These sessions will explore authentic cultural food experiences, immersive dining concepts, and the rise of local culinary options—three of the top trends forecasted to dominate the period of 2024/25, as outlined in the latest Cruise F&B Trends Report.

A highlight of the programme includes a groundbreaking cruise Supplier Workshop: Conscious Trends Shaping Cruise F&B Supply & Demand, curated in partnership with the Plant Based Food Association. Scheduled for 11 April from 12:30 to 1:30 PM, this workshop is designed to empower current suppliers, and new entrants to the cruise sector alike, in meeting the escalating demand for sustainable practices, products, and supply within cruise F&B operations.

"We are thrilled to unveil our 2024 conference programme, which promises to be a transformative event for the cruise industry," said Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. "This conference represents a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together, share insights, and chart the course for a more sustainable and innovative future in cruise F&B."

After successfully launching in March 2023, F&B@Sea returns with more vendors, more produce, and more variety with over 100 F&B suppliers taking part at the live marketplace. Attendees can also expect a host of new features and immersive brand activations alongside the inaugural F&B@Sea Awards on 11 April. F&B@Sea will run alongside the world’s largest cruise conference & exhibition, Seatrade Cruise Global (8-11 April, Miami Beach Convention Center, FL, USA) with shuttle buses running regularly between the two events on 10 and 11 April.

For more information on F&B@Sea or to register, visit www.seatradecruiseevents.com/ fnbsea