F. A. Vinnen & Co. Trial Inmarsat NexusWave for Home-Like Crew Connectivity

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced that F. A. Vinnen & Co. will trial Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, across part of its fleet, as the Bremen-based mid-size container vessel owner addresses increasing internal data transfer volumes and demand among crew members for home-like internet experience onboard.

NexusWave brings together GX Ka-band, LEO, LTE and an additional layer of L-band resiliency into one bonded, secure network solution. This innovative technology leverages the combined capacity of all available network underlays simultaneously to provide high-speed, global, reliable connectivity with an average network availability of over 99.9%. The solution’s unique network-bonding technology, combined with global coverage and unlimited data, is designed so that seafarers can enjoy a wide range of applications, such as web browsing, streaming, gaming, video and voice calling, messaging, and social media access, offering home-like connectivity experience while at sea.

For the ship owner, NexusWave offers the aggregate performance of multiple networks with the convenience of a single provider. The fully managed solution eliminates unexpected charges and includes enterprise-grade cybersecurity and Care Programme with round-the-clock worldwide technical support, giving customers complete ‘connected confidence'.

Daniel Harms, Manager Controlling, F. A. Vinnen & Co., said: “Crew welfare is our utmost priority, and providing a home-like internet experience onboard plays an increasingly important role in keeping our crews happy and motivated. Recognizing the growing traffic demand on the commercial side and the need to ensure a steady availability of high-speed internet, we have chosen NexusWave to upgrade our present system. We are excited to partner with Inmarsat for a trial on two of our vessels to assess the system in real-world conditions. We share a longstanding relationship with Inmarsat, and the opportunity to work with one trusted provider, with no overages and a single point of contact, is another clear advantage of NexusWave.”

Jan Stehr, Sales Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “As the oldest ship owner in Bremen, Vinnen has a rich tradition in the maritime industry. Its decision to trial Inmarsat NexusWave underscores Vinnen’s commitment to seafarers, whose sustained well-being is vital to the company’s success. We are delighted to renew our partnership with Vinnen, and we are confident that NexusWave will meet the expectations of both management and crew for seamless, office-like and home-like connectivity.”