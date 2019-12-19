ExxonMobil Delivers EMF.5™ Fuels to Fos/Marseille, Genoa and Thailand

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-19 15:19:59

ExxonMobil has commenced bunker deliveries of its EMF.5™ range of fuels in Fos/Marseille, Genoa and Laem Chabang in Thailand. The three ports join Rotterdam, Antwerp, Zeebrugge and Singapore as locations where the 0.50 percent sulfur fuels are now available.

The fuels are specifically formulated to comply with the IMO's 2020 sulfur cap. They are also engineered to be compatible with each other provided that handling, storage and use best practice is followed.

In addition to meeting the ISO 8217-2017 specification, EMF.5 fuels have also passed ExxonMobil’s rigorous fit-for-use assessments, allowing customers to bunker the high quality, compliant options they need ahead of the IMO 2020 deadline.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.