ExxonMobil Completes Two Commercial Bio-based marine Fuel Deliveries

[By: ExxonMobil]

ExxonMobil successfully delivered two commercial bio-based marine fuel oil bunkering operations in the port of Singapore on 13 August 2022 and 27 September 2022. PAPUA, chartered by Papua New Guinea Liquefied Natural Gas Global Company LDC (PNG LNG), received ExxonMobil’s marine biofuel via ship-to-ship transfer in Singapore waters as part of the two deliveries. The bio-based marine fuel oil was consumed during PAPUA’s voyages in the Asia Pacific region.

The marine biofuel used is a 0.50% sulphur residual-based fuel (VLSFO) processed with up to 25 percent waste-based fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). The resulting blend meets International Organization for Standardization ISO 8217:2017*, while the FAME content complies with EN 14214**. The bio-component has been accredited by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) organisation.

“We are excited to collaborate with ExxonMobil Marine Fuels for two continuous deliveries of marine biofuels,” said Andre Kostelnik, President of SeaRiver Maritime, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil. “This trial phase is an important step as we continue to test viable marine biofuels as an engine-ready alternative to conventional fuel oil.”

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) as Owner’s representative of the LNG carrier, PAPUA, stated: “Biofuel is positioned as an effective alternative to fossil fuels in the MOL Group's new environmental strategy 'MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1', which was announced in June 2021. MOL Group continually takes a proactive stance in promoting the Adoption of Clean Alternative Fuels with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in ocean transport.”

Peter Larden, Chairman & Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG Limited, which is the Managing Agent of Papua New Guinea Liquefied Natural Gas Global Company LDC (PNG LNG) stated: “This marine bio-fuel trial is a key part of our drive to reduce carbon emissions across our chartered fleet. We would like to thank our fuel supplier, ExxonMobil Marine Fuels, and vessel owner for their collaboration in enabling this pilot test. Technical learning from this test will prove key to progressing our efforts to determine the safety and technical feasibility of marine biofuel going forward.”

“We are proud to be part of this partnership and support the two successful deliveries of marine biofuels in Singapore,” said Kamal Singh, Asia Pacific Commercial Fuels Sales & Marketing Director, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. “As an engine-ready fuel, the bio-based marine fuel oil can be used without the need for expensive fuel system or engine modifications, and can help provide ship operators with an immediate reduction in emissions compared with full

hydrocarbon alternatives. Our ISCC-approved marine biofuels enable us to support our customers’ sustainability ambitions.”

ExxonMobil has supplied high quality fuels, provided technical expertise, and supported regulatory compliance to the marine industry for more than 50 years. This successful bunkering operation of commercial bio-based marine fuels is an important step as ExxonMobil continues to investigate several potentially viable alternatives to conventional fuel formulations.

ExxonMobil is committed to advancing lower-emission energy solutions, with plans to produce 200,000 barrels per day of lower-emission fuels by 2030.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.