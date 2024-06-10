Experts Discuss Port City Smart Sustainability at 2024 Smart Harbors Forum

[By: Taiwan International Ports Corporation]

Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC)’s Smart Port Vision Pavilion at this year’s 2024 Smart City Summit and Expo exhibition, held from March 21st to 23rd at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center, reflected the exhibition’s digital x green transformation theme. The pavilion shared the results of the Taiwan ports’ Trans-SMART 2.0 Plan, introduced the joint TIPC Chunghwa Telecom 5G AIoT-based 24/7 Smart Harbor & Coastal Surveillance System Verification Project, presented new sensor technology for a 5G-integrated logistics network, and demonstrated a 24/7 IoT-based oil pollution surveillance system and an autonomous surface vehicle designed to collect and dispose of waste floating in harbor waters. These innovations would help to raise the effectiveness of port water area management and infuse new vitality into port city sustainability.

During the Summit and Expo, TIPC participated in the 2024 Smart Harbors Forum held by the Kaohsiung City Government on March 22nd in the exhibition center’s 301a conference

room. To address trends in smart transformation and net zero sustainability, forum organizers invited TIPC Executive Vice President Chin-jung Wang, Deputy Director of the MODA Administration of Digital Industries Jiunn-Shiow Lin, Chunghwa Telecom Chairman Shui-yi Guo, Far EasTone President Ching Chee, Gorilla Technology Group Vice President Feng-Xu Song, NSYSU College of Marine Sciences Vice Dean Dr. Shiau-Yun Lu to deliver presentations on topics addressing digital net zero, sustainable development, and smart applications in the context of port cities. The presentations and associated workshops, which centered on smart, sustainable harbor development, attracted over 200 attendees in all.

In his presentation, TIPC Executive Vice President Chin-jung Wang discussed the important role that smart application and system integration is playing in enhancing TIPC port competitiveness. New and innovative digital solutions, he emphasized, have been steadily introduced and integrated in the four critical areas of work safety, operational efficiency, service quality, and sustainable development. Under the forum theme “Digital Twin: Realizing a Sustainable Future for Smart Ports”, VP Wang discussed the results of Port of Kaohsiung’s transformation over the past several years as well as how the port has addressed the brisk pace of smart technology development and worked to achieve port digital resilience and then to partner with port industries to achieving smart port development. He also updated forum attendees on his company’s progress with installing intelligent berth status e-billboards, the Port-168 system, the 3D smart operations map base, and KPCT operations management platform. Looking ahead, smart port efforts at TIPC will focus on leveraging “Digital Twin” functionality and installing IoT-connected sensing equipment to collect real-time dynamic data on TIPC ports and on leveraging AI- enabled technologies coupled with VR analytics to model and predict actual port operation conditions to raise operational efficiency. Furthermore, with regard to TIPC’s industry partnerships, VP Wang discussed his company’s policies encouraging firms to use TIPC ports as test beds for innovative new technologies and incentivizing port industries to digitally transform their operations. In the spirit of SDG 17, TIPC is committed to working in partnership with other port stakeholders to promote sustainable smart-port development and to make the entire maritime and ports sector smarter, safer, and more efficient.