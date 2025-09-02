Everllence Breaks Ground on New Danish HQ

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has held a groundbreaking ceremony in Roskilde, Denmark to mark the commencement of the building phase of its new Danish headquarters. Called ‘The Valley’, the development is a joint venture between Everllence and Volkswagen Immobilien, the Volkswagen Group’s real-estate division.

The company states that its current base in Greater Copenhagen – and its Holeby, southern Denmark site – have given rise to many innovations that drive climate-neutral shipping, including such world-firsts as the high-pressure dual-fuel two-stroke engine, methanol-powered engines, as well as the first firing of a two-stroke engine fuelled by ammonia.

However, the sites’ current facilities – particularly at its Copenhagen location – are outdated with major renovations otherwise looming. The decision to relocate is driven then by strategic necessity with The Valley offering space for growth, both in terms of workforce and production capacity, and in an industrial setting that facilitates the testing of new fuel-technologies while ensuring safer logistics.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Everllence Executive Board and a number of prominent guests, including: Everllence CEO, Dr Uwe Lauber; Managing Director Volkswagen Immobilien, Hardy Brennecke; Everllence Head of Two-Stroke Business and Country Manager Denmark, Bjarne Foldager; and Mayor of Roskilde, Tomas Breddam.

Lauber said: “Today’s event marks a historic milestone in Everllence’s journey. As we turn the first sod in this exciting venture, we are laying the foundation – not just for a new campus, but for a new chapter in our company’s history. Our current facilities in Denmark have served us well but were not built for the future we are envisaging. This location is purposely designed for excellence, tailored to the unique needs of our people, our technologies, and our decarbonisation aspirations. The future starts here – and it starts now.”

Located on the site of a former gravel pit, The Valley campus lies 40 km west of Copenhagen and will comprise a 70,000 m² complex of buildings including office space for at least 1,500 workstations, a teaching academy, meeting centre and an employee club. Construction by general contractor, DS Flexhal, will also see the building of a production unit and warehouse, as well as a research centre with testing facilities.

Speaking on behalf of VW Immobilien, Brennecke said: “The traditional groundbreaking ceremony for ‘The Valley Campus’ marks the start of construction for a special real-estate project. Over the next few years, modern, sustainable office and production facilities, an academy, and meeting areas will be built on the approximately 175,000 m² site. With this sustainable construction project, Everllence is underscoring its successful business development. We wish everyone involved in the project a thriving and accident-free construction period.”

Foldager said: ”This project is also a strategic consolidation that brings together our teams from Copenhagen and Holeby, creating an environment where expertise meets collaboration, where two-stroke meets four-stroke – and with room to grow, free from the constraints of residential surroundings. Here, we can innovate safely, efficiently, and responsibly – especially as we work with new fuels like ammonia. Together, we are building more than a main location for Everllence in Denmark; we are building a legacy.”