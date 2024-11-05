EV Maritime Expands with Appointment of New Vice President Sales, Americas

[By: EV Maritime]

EV Maritime, New Zealand’s leading electric ferry design and technology company, announced today it has expanded its North American presence with the appointment of Christopher Mazzoni as Vice President Sales, Americas.

In his new role, Mazzoni will develop and implement strategic initiatives that will enhance EV Maritime’s position in the passenger ferry market across North America. In this customer-facing role, he will interface directly with clients, industry professionals and regulatory boards to develop strong partnerships and identify opportunities for differentiation and growth. He will also represent EV Maritime at several upcoming conferences and industry events.

Mazzoni is an experienced business leader with a passion for innovation in the fields of electrification and renewable energy. His background in marine propulsion, rotating electrical equipment, and battery systems have provided him with the technical experience required in this role. As a proven business leader, his ability to grow revenue and enhance profitability through product development and market diversification will be critically important. In his most recent role as Director of Strategic Accounts at ThermoKing, Mazzoni managed a diverse team of technical sales and service technicians, focused on serving the company's premier list of Fortune 500 customers.

“We are very excited to welcome Chris to our team,” said Michael Eaglen, CEO of EV Maritime. “North America is a vital and growing market for passenger ferry electrification and having an experienced professional in the region to service current and future customers will be the key to our success. We are confident that Chris will be able to deftly apply his experience and drive brand awareness.”

“The work EV Maritime does is so important, not only in implementation but also in the education of the possibilities of electrification,” said Mazzoni. “I am very excited to be a part of the future of EV Maritime and look forward to supporting the goal of decarbonizing the port cities of the world.”