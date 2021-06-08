Euronav Sells Suezmax Filikon

Euronav NV has sold the Suezmax Filikon (2002 – 149,989 dwt) for USD 16.3 million. A capital gain on the sale of approximately USD 9.3 million will be recorded in the current quarter. The vessel has been delivered to her new owners on June 4th.

Euronav considers regular fleet rejuvenation an important function of vessel management in providing quality services to our clients. The Filikon (2002 – 149,989 dwt) is the oldest conventional vessel in the Euronav fleet. Since the start of 2020 Euronav has sold its interests in eight vessels (four Suezmax and four VLCC) with an average build date of 2005. The capital invested has been recycled into eight large tankers, four of which are VLCCs already on the water, with two modern eco-VLCC and two modern eco-Suezmax due for delivery in the years to come.

