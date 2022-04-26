Euronav Sells Suezmax Bari

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) (“Euronav” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Suezmax Bari (2005 – 159,186 dwt) was sold for USD 21.5 million. A capital gain on the sale of approximately USD 6.5 million will be recorded in the second quarter in the joint venture company. The vessel has been delivered to her new owners during the current quarter.

The vessel was acquired in November 2019 in a 50/50 joint venture with affiliates of Ridgebury Tankers and clients of Tufton Oceanic.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.