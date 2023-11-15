Ethos Shipmanagement Celebrates First-Year Anniversary

[By: Ethos Shipmanagement]

Cyprus based and newly formed company, Ethos Shipmanagement, celebrated its first-year anniversary last month with an exclusive dinner party, wrapping up in the best possible way the end of the Cyprus Maritime Conference 2023.

Ethos Shipmanagement was founded in 2022 and is led by Chief Executive Officers Demetris Makaritis and Capt. Alexandros Kosmidis. Ethos Shipmanagement was established to provide full ship management services for a variety of ship types in order to meet the diverse needs of any clientele.

Reflecting on the past year’s progress Demetris said, ‘’We are very proud of what we have achieved in such a short period of time and having started from ground zero. We shy away from blowing our own trumpets but at the same time it is important to recognise the efforts and achievements made by the whole team. The Ethos family has been growing organically and will continue to do so as more projects materialise in the coming months.”

To commemorate this important occasion, Ethos celebrated its first-year anniversary over a private dinner party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol - Cyprus, where partners, colleagues and guests enjoyed a special evening. “Ethos Shipmanagement represents more than just a name; it symbolizes our commitment to excellence, integrity, and unyielding dedication.’’ said Capt. Alexandros, ‘’It embodies the values of Pathos, the emotional connections we foster, and Logos, the logic that steers our course through challenges.”

Culminating this milestone, the Company also announced its plans to strategically turn focus to the LNG and LPG sectors, and is now officially certified by Lloyd's Register, on behalf of the Liberian Registry, to manage Gas carriers.